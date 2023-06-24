Omaha, Ralston Police respond to motorcycle crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured Saturday afternoon in a crash in Ralston.

Officers were called to 72nd and Q Streets around 4 p.m. OPD tells 6 News an SUV was turning from southbound 72nd to eastbound Q when it failed to yield to a northbound motorcyclist. The SUV struck the motorcyclist; they were transported to the hospital with serious facial injuries.

OPD says the driver of the SUV will likely be cited for failure to yield.

-

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.