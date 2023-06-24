We are Local
Omaha, Ralston Police respond to motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Ralston, June 24, 2023.
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Ralston, June 24, 2023.(WOWT/Bast Bramhall)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured Saturday afternoon in a crash in Ralston.

Officers were called to 72nd and Q Streets around 4 p.m. OPD tells 6 News an SUV was turning from southbound 72nd to eastbound Q when it failed to yield to a northbound motorcyclist. The SUV struck the motorcyclist; they were transported to the hospital with serious facial injuries.

OPD says the driver of the SUV will likely be cited for failure to yield.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

