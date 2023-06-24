Omaha groom dies at his wedding; GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha family’s celebration of love quickly turned to tragedy Monday.

Johnnie Mae and Toraze Davis had been married only one hour. Shortly after exchanging their vows, Toraze died while the couple was taking pictures outside.

“Both Johnnie Mae and Toraze planned on living the rest of their lives together,” the fundraiser reads. “All our hearts are aching for Mrs. Davis and her children.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Davis family.

