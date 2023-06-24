Metro hockey community continues to skate in honor of Corp. Daegan Page

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On the ice at Moylan Iceplex in Tranquility Park, the hockey community is relentless on behalf of a young man who skated there as a kid and an adult, assuring Cpl. Daegan Page’s ultimate sacrifice as a Marine - and his love of hockey - won’t be forgotten.

“I think it is very amazing to see people who did not know Daegan, did not know us before this tragedy, come forward and say ‘hey, we would like to organize some hockey-centered events.”

Daegen’s mother Wendy Adelson was speaking before the start of the inaugural Cpl. Daegan Page Memorial Hockey Tournament Friday. In August, it will be two years since Marine Cpl. Page, a graduate of Millard North High School, died along with twelve fellow service members assisting the evacuation of Americans from Kabul, Afghanistan.

She refers to the hockey events organized by Brody Faulkner and the hockey community such as this tournament, as well as Sunday Skates for Daegan that have raised awareness and resources for the Cpl. Daegan Page Foundation.

“It’s exciting, I think it’s great, I think its a great tribute to Daegan,” Page’s father Greg said. “It helps us with the foundation to be able to do some great things to help veterans, support things in the community Daegan was involved in. It’s incredible.”

The tourney features 14 teams and Greg Page told us he can almost see his son out there on the ice, enjoying the camaraderie.

“It’s amazing to see the impact that he’s had, not just locally, but everywhere,” Greg Page said. “We run into people and have these conversations and people were impacted by it, they want to do something to honor his memory, to help the foundation, just be a part of it, its the good that came out of a bad situation.”

“While Daegan isn’t here with us, the community still continues to surround us and do things in his honor,” Wendy Adelson said. “And we are fortunate enough that we can also give back to them, that brings an extra sense of gratefulness that we can do some ‘pay it forward’ to the rinks in town and to our hockey community and some of our hockey teams in Daegan’s honor.”

From noon to 9:00 p.m. Saturday at Moylan Iceplex there will be live music and a a beer garden, with hockey and other activities for the family, including raffles, a silent auction and a public skate from 12:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.. All proceeds go to the Cpl. Daegan Page Foundation.

