Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Early morning strong storms on track for Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Storm chances increase after midnight as a system to our west moves closer. This will bring a severe weather threat and is the reason Saturday is a 6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Anything prior to 3AM is likely very spotty and weak... a line of storms moves in from the NW around 3-4 AM and will travel E from there. This will bring mainly a high wind threat be heavy rain and hail will also be a concern. This line likely is E of the Metro by 7 AM.

The afternoon will bring a chance for some spotty storm development, this is less likely, with an isolated severe threat. This means the forecast for the CWS Saturday is likely dry.

Highs fall to the low 80s Sunday with breezy conditions and then the warm up resumes with a jump back to the 90s by mid-week.

