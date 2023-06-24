We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cooler and windy Sunday

Emily's Friday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Storm chances wrap up in W Iowa around 7PM with a dry and warm night expected for the rest of E Nebraska and W Iowa. Our cold front rolls through overnight and will bring a welcomed break from the heat! Highs will only make the climb into the low to mid 80s Sunday, 82 for the Metro.

Tomorrow's forecast
Tomorrow's forecast(wowt)

Unfortunately it will be a windy day! Gusts reach into the 40s by mid morning and will be at least in the 30s all day. Coming from the NW, this drives in some cooler air.

Windy Sunday
Windy Sunday(wowt)

Monday will be peasant. Winds lighten with a high of 84... then temperatures start to climb! Upper 80s are here by Wednesday with our next chance for storms. 90s make a brief return Thursday with another chance for rain at the end of the week.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies in Arizona say the Nebraska teen's body was found burned in a state park earlier this...
Burned body found in Arizona identified as Nebraska teen
Interstate 80 Closure in Omaha
Incident on I-80 affects Omaha’s morning commute
Police officers responding to a shooting reported in south Omaha on Thursday night were...
Hospitalized suspect to face second-degree murder charges in Omaha shooting
Douglas County authorities have arrested a woman in connection with the homicide of an Omaha...
Arrest made in Omaha impound lot death investigation
Adrian Martinez poses with a fan who attended his yard sale in Papillion Friday, June 23, 2023.
Adrian Martinez’s yard sale draws Husker fans from near and far

Latest News

Emily's 10 day forecast
Emily's 3 day forecast
Emily's Saturday evening forecast
More comfortable weather for a few days before summer heat builds back in