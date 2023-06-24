Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cooler and windy Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Storm chances wrap up in W Iowa around 7PM with a dry and warm night expected for the rest of E Nebraska and W Iowa. Our cold front rolls through overnight and will bring a welcomed break from the heat! Highs will only make the climb into the low to mid 80s Sunday, 82 for the Metro.

Tomorrow's forecast (wowt)

Unfortunately it will be a windy day! Gusts reach into the 40s by mid morning and will be at least in the 30s all day. Coming from the NW, this drives in some cooler air.

Windy Sunday (wowt)

Monday will be peasant. Winds lighten with a high of 84... then temperatures start to climb! Upper 80s are here by Wednesday with our next chance for storms. 90s make a brief return Thursday with another chance for rain at the end of the week.

10 day forecast (wowt)

