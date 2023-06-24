Creighton University med students to host back-to-school clinic
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton University’s Magis Clinic is offering a free back-to-school clinic later this summer.
The clinic is set for Saturday, Aug. 12 at CHI Health’s University Campus on 24th and Cuming from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors are asked to park in Lot A.
The clinic will offer free sports physicals, vaccinations and school supplies for children with or without health insurance.
Appointments are required; call (402) 717-0830 to make one. Be sure to have a completed school physical form and immunization record on hand. Supplies are limited.
