Creighton University med students to host back-to-school clinic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton University’s Magis Clinic is offering a free back-to-school clinic later this summer.

The clinic is set for Saturday, Aug. 12 at CHI Health’s University Campus on 24th and Cuming from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors are asked to park in Lot A.

The clinic will offer free sports physicals, vaccinations and school supplies for children with or without health insurance.

Appointments are required; call (402) 717-0830 to make one. Be sure to have a completed school physical form and immunization record on hand. Supplies are limited.

