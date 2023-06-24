6 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our hot and dry streak comes to an end over the weekend as a system moves in from the W. This will bring some welcomed rain chances and a cool down but also sparks a severe weather risk on Saturday.

Saturday 6FAWD (wowt)

Saturday is a 6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the risk of strong to severe storms, mainly in the morning & afternoon. All modes of severe weather will be possible but wind & hail are likely the greatest threats.

Severe Risk (WOWT)

Storm timing (wowt)

Right now it appears the Saturday morning round of storms would be the most likely with a cluster of storms hanging on from the west during the overnight hours of Friday. Strong wind gusts and downpours would be the greatest threats from the morning round of storms. Isolated hail is possible too. But if you get some beneficial rain, you likely end up with the greatest threat of hail and wind as well.

Severe Tonight (WOWT)

The exact track of the morning round will determine where any new storms can develop by Saturday afternoon but the potential is there for more severe storms. The most likely locations for those will be east and perhaps north of the metro. By 6-7pm Saturday evening, the potential for any storms will have moved far enough east that the evening hours should be rather calm.

Saturday Severe (WOWT)

