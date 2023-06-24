We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

6 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Saturday

Emily's Friday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler and Rusty Lord
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our hot and dry streak comes to an end over the weekend as a system moves in from the W. This will bring some welcomed rain chances and a cool down but also sparks a severe weather risk on Saturday.

Saturday 6FAWD
Saturday 6FAWD(wowt)

Saturday is a 6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the risk of strong to severe storms, mainly in the morning & afternoon. All modes of severe weather will be possible but wind & hail are likely the greatest threats.

Severe Risk
Severe Risk(WOWT)
Storm timing
Storm timing(wowt)

Right now it appears the Saturday morning round of storms would be the most likely with a cluster of storms hanging on from the west during the overnight hours of Friday. Strong wind gusts and downpours would be the greatest threats from the morning round of storms. Isolated hail is possible too. But if you get some beneficial rain, you likely end up with the greatest threat of hail and wind as well.

Severe Tonight
Severe Tonight(WOWT)

The exact track of the morning round will determine where any new storms can develop by Saturday afternoon but the potential is there for more severe storms. The most likely locations for those will be east and perhaps north of the metro. By 6-7pm Saturday evening, the potential for any storms will have moved far enough east that the evening hours should be rather calm.

Saturday Severe
Saturday Severe(WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies in Arizona say the Nebraska teen's body was found burned in a state park earlier this...
Burned body found in Arizona identified as Nebraska teen
Police confirmed to 6 News that two people were found dead in a vehicle at an Omaha funeral...
Omaha Police share details about pair found shot dead at cemetery
Interstate 80 Closure in Omaha
Incident on I-80 affects Omaha’s morning commute
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Police officers responding to a shooting reported in south Omaha on Thursday night were...
Hospitalized suspect to face second-degree murder charges in Omaha shooting

Latest News

It's the first College World Series for one downtown Omaha business, and the owner is already...
CWS 2023: New business owner seeing some traffic near Charles Schwab Field
A proposal before the Douglas County Board of Commissioners next week would potentially delay...
Concerns over proposal to delay move to new Douglas County youth center
It's the first College World Series for one downtown Omaha business, and the owner is already...
CWS 2023: Small businesses adjusting strategy for CWS traffic
A resolution before the Douglas County Board of Commissioners would postpone the moving of...
Douglas County resolution would delay move to new justice center by six months