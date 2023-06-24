6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Morning thunderstorms followed by spotty afternoon storms

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A round of thunderstorms has moved in from western Nebraska early this morning and, though it has lost strength as it has arrived here, the line of storms still could have some gusty winds, lightning and downpours with them.

These will move out of the area by mid-morning with a quiet middle of the day.

Temperatures will climb up to near 90 degrees and it will also be quite humid.

By the afternoon, a couple of spotty storms look to develop again.

6 First Alert Weather Day Saturday (WOWT)

The best chance for this to happen will be east of the metro.

Any storms that manage to form could have some gusty winds and hail with them.

Afternoon Storm Risks (WOWT)

These should move out of our area entirely by 6 PM, leaving us with good weather for the College World Series game.

Sunday will be cooler with highs barely clearing the 80 degree mark with some afternoon cloud cover.

It will be quite windy though with gusts up to 40 miles per hour out of the northwest.

Sunday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

After a couple of cooler days to start next week, a return to temperatures near 90 degrees will arrive by Wednesday with muggy conditions as well.

Some isolated storm chances also return Wednesday and Friday.

