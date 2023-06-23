We are Local
Three people in custody following standoff at south Lincoln home

Standoff at a home near 12th and Hill Streets, a block north of Van Dorn Street the morning of Friday, June 23, 2023.
Standoff at a home near 12th and Hill Streets, a block north of Van Dorn Street the morning of Friday, June 23, 2023.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two men and a woman are in custody following a standoff with law enforcement at a south Lincoln home Friday morning.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said Gabriel Olivas, Arthur Francis and Sherry Thomas wouldn’t come out of a home near 12th and Hill Streets, a block north of Van Dorn Street.

After a few hours, Francis surrendered. Thirty minutes later, authorities used a chemical agent to get Olivas and Johnson out of the home. LSO said all of them had arrest warrants.

A woman who was wanted on arrest warrants was brought into custody around the same time a man was arrested at the same home following a standoff.

LSO said Olivas was involved in a robbery near 21st and Washington Streets on Wednesday but couldn’t yet provide more details.

Olivas is also wanted on misdemeanor arrest warrants including theft by shoplifting, driving under suspension and obstructing a peace officer. Lincoln Police have also identified him as a suspect in a theft and domestic assault case.

Gabriel Olivas
Gabriel Olivas(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

