Site of former Flora Apartments faces uncertain future after string of fires

An historic Omaha apartment building is no more after a string of fires made it unsafe.
By John Chapman
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha recently lost a chance to bring more affordable housing to the area and also lost an historic building.

A fire in late May was the last punch the almost century-old Flora Apartments could take.

The building near 25th Avenue and Jones had taken a couple of hits before -- once when fire forced people to leave their homes and the city to tag the complex as “dangerous.”

But there was still a chance to give the brick building a new life. There were plans to build 19 new apartments here, and the new owners had the building listed as historic.

“The historic designation would have been good for the building, would have probably saved it, preserved it, probably open it up for some tax credits on the state level,” said Omaha Planning Director David Fanslau. “Going through that process and then losing it obviously is a shame.”

The building was unstable, and the owners had no choice but to tear it down.

“The city didn’t put any money into it, we didn’t put any of our demo budget into it,” Fanslau said. “There’s no city lien on the property. I think after the fire their current owner just decided it was unsafe.”

Now the lot sits empty -- a piece of Omaha history, gone -- and with an uncertain future.

“We’ve talked to the owner a few times and they’re weighing their options,” Fanslau said. “Hopefully they’ll put it back in use. Housing would be great, but right now they have no plans.”

City officials say the apartments were constructed in 1914. People began moving in a year later.

