Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Hot again today, storms likely by Saturday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re setting the stage for another hot June day today with highs in the lower 90s likely again this afternoon. Thankfully it won’t be all that humid so the heat index will stay close to the air temperature all day.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

There is a small chance of a spotty storm today, mostly west and mostly in the PM hours if any can get going.

Rain Chances (WOWT)

Later tonight into the overnight hours, strong to severe storms that develop in Wyoming, Western Nebraska & South Dakota will move east. The likely will weaken some as they head this way but could pose a low risk of severe weather by the early morning hours Saturday.

Severe Tonight (WOWT)

That threat is the reason we have a 6 First Alert Weather Day in place for Saturday. The severe threat may continue into the afternoon for some of us too. You can find more on the 6 First Alert Weather Day here.

6 First Alert Weather Day (WOWT)

Saturday will also be very humid, perhaps the highest dew points we’ve had in a while.

Saturday Muggy Meter (WOWT)

The second half of the weekend will be cooler, less humid but windy as well. Highs in the mid 80s will feel good but wind gusts up to near 40 mph from the northwest will be rather pesky.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

