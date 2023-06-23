We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Hot again today, storms likely by Saturday morning

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re setting the stage for another hot June day today with highs in the lower 90s likely again this afternoon. Thankfully it won’t be all that humid so the heat index will stay close to the air temperature all day.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

There is a small chance of a spotty storm today, mostly west and mostly in the PM hours if any can get going.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

Later tonight into the overnight hours, strong to severe storms that develop in Wyoming, Western Nebraska & South Dakota will move east. The likely will weaken some as they head this way but could pose a low risk of severe weather by the early morning hours Saturday.

Severe Tonight
Severe Tonight(WOWT)

That threat is the reason we have a 6 First Alert Weather Day in place for Saturday. The severe threat may continue into the afternoon for some of us too. You can find more on the 6 First Alert Weather Day here.

6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day(WOWT)

Saturday will also be very humid, perhaps the highest dew points we’ve had in a while.

Saturday Muggy Meter
Saturday Muggy Meter(WOWT)

The second half of the weekend will be cooler, less humid but windy as well. Highs in the mid 80s will feel good but wind gusts up to near 40 mph from the northwest will be rather pesky.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirmed to 6 News that two people were found dead in a vehicle at an Omaha funeral...
Omaha Police share details about pair found shot dead at cemetery
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Police confirmed to 6 News that two people were found dead in a vehicle at an Omaha funeral...
2 dead after shooting at Omaha cemetery
Drought Monitor
Entire Omaha metro under extreme drought category
The National Weather Service says Nebraska's drought conditions are serious. M.U.D. is...
As drought sets in, M.U.D. recommends water conservation plan for the Omaha-metro

Latest News

6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Saturday
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Emily's 6 First Alert Weather Day update
The National Weather Service says Nebraska's drought conditions are serious. M.U.D. is...
As drought sets in, M.U.D. recommends water conservation plan for the Omaha-metro