We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Renderings for next phase of Eppley Airfield expansion project released

The next phase is set to begin in the Eppley Airfield improvement project.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Airport Authority has released renderings of its Terminal Drive and canopy project.

Several major construction projects that are part of Eppley Airfield’s master plan are slated to begin as travel continues to increase through the city.

Renderings of the forthcoming glass canopy and expanded passenger drop-off area at Eppley...
Renderings of the forthcoming glass canopy and expanded passenger drop-off area at Eppley Airfield, scheduled for 2024.(BuildOMA)

Pre-COVID-19, about five million travelers passed through Eppley.

It’s the next phase of an expansion roadway project that is set to be completed by the end of 2024. The project includes a new glass canopy covering, as well as an additional passenger drop-off lane and making the drop-off and pick-up areas ADA-compliant.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirmed to 6 News that two people were found dead in a vehicle at an Omaha funeral...
Omaha Police share details about pair found shot dead at cemetery
Deputies in Arizona say the Nebraska teen's body was found burned in a state park earlier this...
Burned body found in Arizona identified as Nebraska teen
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Interstate 80 Closure in Omaha
Incident on I-80 affects Omaha’s morning commute
Police confirmed to 6 News that two people were found dead in a vehicle at an Omaha funeral...
2 dead after shooting at Omaha cemetery

Latest News

The next phase is set to begin in the Eppley Airfield improvement project.
Omaha Airport Authority releases renderings for Eppley Airfield improvement project
Elevated ozone levels continue to impact the Omaha metro's air quality.
Ozone Action Days declared for Omaha metro
Fireworks at Omaha's Riverfront
Omaha Symphony to perform July 4 concert, fireworks show at Omaha’s Riverfront
The RV-turned-home owned by "King of the Tailgate Road" Dave Ulferts.
Knicely Done: King of the tailgate road