Ozone Action Days declared for Omaha metro

Elevated ozone levels continue to impact the Omaha metro's air quality.(WIS)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As ground-level ozone remains elevated, the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency has declared Friday and Saturday, June 23 and 24, Ozone Action Days.

The Douglas County Health Department’s air quality forecast places ground-level ozone concentrations in the upper end of the “moderate” range. Slightly lower levels are forecast for Saturday.

Douglas County Air Quality forecast, June 23, 2023
Douglas County Air Quality forecast, June 23, 2023(DCHD)

Elevated ozone levels may pose a risk to those with chronic respiratory issues like COPD, emphysema, asthma, and in older adults and young children. Vehicle exhaust and petroleum evaporative loss are the largest sources of pollutants that combine with sunlight and heat to produce ground-level ozone concentrations.

MAPA reminds the public that action can be taken to help minimize impacts, including driving less and carpooling when possible, refueling at dusk or at night to avoid fuel evaporation loss, and mowing lawns in the morning or evening, outside of the heat of the day.

