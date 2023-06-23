OPS revising code of conduct for 2023-2024 to address new state law

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the Nebraska Unicam considered education legislation for2023-2024, there was a call for change in student discipline.

Nebraska District 11 Sen. Terrell McKinney told WOWT 6 News he wrote LB632 in efforts to “close the school-to-prison pipeline and address the disproportionate amount of suspensions pertaining to Black, Latino, and Native American students.”

It was included in the overall education legislation passed, and that means districts around the state now must revise their rules to address ways groups are disproportionately disciplined. In the case of Omaha Public Schools, that means revising the code of conduct already approved for the year ahead, and considering what future changes will need to be made.

OPS has specifically addressed discipline being handed out to very young students, pre-kindergarten through second grade, and whether students at that age should ever be suspended. The exact parameters of response are still being ironed out.

“We’re trying to avoid this idea that students then just go and hang out in the principals office,” interim superintendent Matthew Ray said. “We have to legitimately address behaviors and interventions, there was not a lot outlined (by the legislation), instead of doing this, you do this, and that’s what districts are left with and that’s what we’re working to.”

“But we still do take the approach of looking at our student behavior, as, how can we get the support for the student, in working with the family,” Dr. Anne McFarland said. “It is individual because each student has different behaviors in different situations with different circumstances.”

The district was unable to provide the exact number of students pre-k through second grade who were suspended in the past. The second reading of the 2023-24 code of conduct passed without opposition.

Should the revisions pass on final reading at the next board meeting, only in extreme circumstances such as bringing a gun to school, can a pre-kindergarten through second grade student be suspended at Omaha Public Schools.

“We don’t want anything to happen to anybody,” school board member Nancy Kratke said. “And if children need some other skills to help them be in the classroom, we certainly have to work on that and it may not be available in that building, so there’s a lot of things to consdier when we talk about that.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.