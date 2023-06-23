We are Local
Omaha Symphony to perform July 4 concert, fireworks show at Omaha’s Riverfront

Fireworks at Omaha's Riverfront
Fireworks at Omaha's Riverfront(Omaha Symphony)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Symphony announced its Independence Day Celebration at the Gene Leahy Mall, set for July 4 at 8:30 p.m.

The symphony will perform, along with a fireworks display at dusk. The 2022 celebration attracted 15,000 people, and city officials are excited to bring the celebrations back to Gene Leahy Mall.

“The Gene Leahy Mall has proven in its first year to be a wonderfully vibrant gathering place, and the Omaha Symphony is thrilled and proud to help bring the community together in this beautiful space for a concert and celebration this Independence Day,” said Omaha Symphony President and CEO Jennifer Boomgaarden Daoud. “With our rousing musical salute to America and the park’s fantastic fireworks display, this will be a fun, festive, and family-friendly evening in downtown Omaha, and the continuation of a great new July 4th tradition for our city.”

The concert is set to feature patriotic favorites including “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “America the Beautiful,” and much more.

Events are free and open to the public. More information is available on the Symphony’s website.

