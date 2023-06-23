We are Local
Omaha Police officers involved in crash en route to shooting scene

Two injured at each scene
Police officers responding to a shooting reported in south Omaha on Thursday night were involved in a crash on their way to the scene.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:46 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police officers responding to a shooting reported in south Omaha on Thursday night were involved in a crash on their way to the scene.

The shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. near 60th and Q streets; the crash happened at 24th and Dodge streets.

Dispatched confirmed that one person at the shooting scene was transported by emergency personnel to CHI Health CUMC-Bergan Mercy with serious injuries, and another to Nebraska Medicine with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Two crash victims were transported from the scene of the crash, which pushed the cruiser up onto a bus stop ramp. The other vehicle involved in the crash came to a stop in the middle of the intersection.

Authorities told 6 News that neither of the crash victims sustained life-threatening injuries.

