We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Everyday: Douglas County Community Response

By Bianca Hoops
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dave Webber talks with Deborah Dancer from Douglas County Community Response about their Dare to Believe Symposium. The Symposium will be held Friday June 30th at UNO Scott Conference Center from 8am to 12pm. This event is about trauma, mental health, and strategies to rebuild communities open to everyone. Register at douglascounty.org and watch todays interview.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirmed to 6 News that two people were found dead in a vehicle at an Omaha funeral...
Omaha Police share details about pair found shot dead at cemetery
Deputies in Arizona say the Nebraska teen's body was found burned in a state park earlier this...
Burned body found in Arizona identified as Nebraska teen
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Interstate 80 Closure in Omaha
Incident on I-80 affects Omaha’s morning commute
Police confirmed to 6 News that two people were found dead in a vehicle at an Omaha funeral...
2 dead after shooting at Omaha cemetery

Latest News

Omaha Everyday: Douglas County Community Response
Omaha Everyday: Douglas County Community Response
Omaha Everyday: Veridian Credit Union
Omaha Everyday: Veridian Credit Union
Omaha Everyday: Veridian Credit Union
Omaha Everyday: Veridian Credit Union
Omaha Everyday: Hollywood on Broadway
Omaha Everyday: Hollywood on Broadway