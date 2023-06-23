Omaha Everyday: Douglas County Community Response

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dave Webber talks with Deborah Dancer from Douglas County Community Response about their Dare to Believe Symposium. The Symposium will be held Friday June 30th at UNO Scott Conference Center from 8am to 12pm. This event is about trauma, mental health, and strategies to rebuild communities open to everyone. Register at douglascounty.org and watch todays interview.

