We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska students recognized for perfect ACT scores days after grim federal report

Some Nebraska high school students were honored Friday for achieving perfect ACT scores.
By Laura Sambol
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dozens of Nebraska high school students are being recognized for receiving perfect scores on the ACT exam.

One school district in the Omaha metro appears to be topping the chart: Millard Public Schools.

“I’m proud but not surprised,” said Tim Royers, President of the Millard Education Association. “I’m a Millard product myself, so I know first-hand what it was like to go through our high schools and get that kind of education and prep for success,” said Royers.

The announcement comes just days after a new report from the National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP), showed that math and reading scores for 13-year-olds are the lowest in decades.

“We know that the pandemic certainly impacted people’s ability to learn at the pace we were hoping they would,” Royers said.

To meet federal requirements, Nebraska uses a different assessment system called the Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System (NSCAS), which was not included in the NAEP report.

Royers is hopeful about new NSCAS results expected to come out this summer.

“Especially, coming out of the pandemic, we’re looking really good from the data that came out last year,” he said.

Royers said Millard Public Schools’ approach to testing is the key to success.

“We’re not teaching to the test. Our challenge is to push themselves academically and as a result, we see kids that are doing well,” he said. “What we’ve always tried to do, even especially during the pandemic is strike that balance between health and safety and making sure that we are prioritizing learning.”

Also in the metro’s public schools, six students from Elkhorn and two from Westside received perfect ACT scores.

6 News reached out to Omaha Public Schools and Elkhorn. No one was available for comment.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirmed to 6 News that two people were found dead in a vehicle at an Omaha funeral...
Omaha Police share details about pair found shot dead at cemetery
Deputies in Arizona say the Nebraska teen's body was found burned in a state park earlier this...
Burned body found in Arizona identified as Nebraska teen
Interstate 80 Closure in Omaha
Incident on I-80 affects Omaha’s morning commute
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Police officers responding to a shooting reported in south Omaha on Thursday night were...
Hospitalized suspect to face second-degree murder charges in Omaha shooting

Latest News

An historic Omaha apartment building is no more after a string of fires made it unsafe.
Site of former Flora Apartments faces uncertain future after string of fires
Standoff at a home near 12th and Hill Streets, a block north of Van Dorn Street the morning of...
Four people in custody following standoff at south Lincoln home
Adrian Martinez poses with a fan who attended his yard sale in Papillion Friday, June 23, 2023.
Adrian Martinez’s yard sale draws Husker fans from near and far
The Nebraska Board of Regents has greenlit a new drug center on UNMC's campus.
UNMC College of Pharmacy establishes center for drug design and innovation