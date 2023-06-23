Nebraska state troopers arrest one after SWAT deployment in Minden

MINDEN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a man after a standoff in Minden Thursday evening.

At around 8:20 p.m., the NSP SWAT Team was dispatched to assist in an ongoing incident in Minden involving a brandished firearm. Minden Police responded to a report that a woman had brandished a firearm during a counseling visit and reportedly made threatening statements toward the Kearney County Courthouse.

The courthouse was evacuated, and Minden Police obtained a search warrant for an apartment on East 5th Street in Minden. Several attempts were made to communicate with the individual inside when the SWAT team arrived, but they did not respond.

The team deployed chemicals into the residence shortly after midnight, and the suspect exited without incident. She was taken into custody and turned over to Minden Police, as was the residence for the execution of the search warrant.

No one was injured in the incident.

