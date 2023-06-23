We are Local
As drought sets in, M.U.D. recommends water conservation plan for the Omaha-metro

Utility encourages following a watering schedule according to your address
The National Weather Service says Nebraska's drought conditions are serious. M.U.D. is encouraging scaling back on watering lawns.
By Johan Marin
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite expected storms this weekend, whatever rainfall we get won’t be enough to curb the worsening drought conditions across our region.

Taylor Nicolaisen with the National Weather Service told 6 News the dry heat is forcing people to irrigate more than usual which is pinching urban water supply.

M.U.D. released a conservation plan recommending water usage based on addresses.

“In some measures, it’s the worst drought we’ve seen in this part of the state,” Nicholaisen said.

Those with even addresses are encouraged to water: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday or Sunday. Those with odd addresses: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

“That does help but what needs to happen is some significant rain,” Nicholaisen said.

Omaha officials are asking residents to follow a water usage schedule this summer as the area enters extreme drought conditions.

While we are expecting severe weather this weekend, Nicholaisen with the weather service said even with a good drenching it’ll take more than just a day or two of rain to get back to normal.

“If we’re running 150% of normal or twice the normal amount of moisture, it would probably take a good six months before things start looking a lot better,” Nicholaisen said.

But, he wants to remind everyone to remain hopeful.

“We don’t know when it’s going to end, but it will end,” Nicholaisen said.

What can you do to help? MUD states to only use water that is needed. If you need to irrigate, to do so between 4:00 to 10:00 a.m.

