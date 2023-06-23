Lake Zorinsky Pool opens after leak problems delay its season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Lake Zorinsky pool is back open.

6 News shot video on Thursday afternoon of children playing in the water, on the slides, and families using the picnic tables.

The pool on 156th Street near Center is a big attraction in West Omaha as people try to beat the heat.

Just last week, we told you how the city Parks and Recreation Department was forced to delay the June 5th opening of the Lake Zorinsky pool because of breaks in the pipes. We learned there were actually two different leaks in what are called return lines.

The shutdown of the pool led to dozens of comments on the Omaha Parks Department Facebook page, with many people demanding to know why the pool was shut down and when it would be ready for swimmers and summer fun.

Crews brought in heavy equipment to fix the problem. 6 News had a behind-the-scenes look at some of the work being done last week.

The problems are now fixed and the pool is open.

