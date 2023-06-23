Knicely Done: King of the tailgate road

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dave Ulferts may not be compulsive, but he did come home with a surprise purchase about three years ago.

Dave Ulferts, owner of an RV-of-all-trades tailgating at the 2023 College World Series. (WOWT)

“It was at a mechanics shop, and I swooped in and we met eyes and I took her home with me.”

He was referring to an old, neglected RV that was plastered with Nebraska decals on the outside.

“We also have Kansas City Chiefs décor inside,” Ulferts said. “We’ve got all of the accommodations of a suburban home.”

Included are a microwave, stove, bathroom, and couches to lounge in the back.

It’s actually similar to the RV that cousin Eddie drove to Clark’s house in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

Ulferts drove it down to the College World Series this week and set up shop in a parking lot just north of the stadium.

“Sometimes we have to have a pilot car behind us so we can get home if need be,” quipped Ulfert’s friend Rick Kingsbury. “Dave’s just a great guy and we’ve had more fun.”

Ulfert’s wife Amy describes her husband as “a joy.” Her only objection is the shag carpet that still runs front to back in the RV.

“It was in style when I was a young child, in the 70s,” she said. “But no I don’t think it’s in style today.”

The tailgate experience for Dave’s friends includes lawn darts on concrete, a putting contest with plastic clubs and balls, and of course, smoking meat.

“” We burn most of our food,” explained Ulferts. “That way it adds character, kind of like the RV. People tend to pay a little extra for something that’s got a little chalkiness to it.”

A group of young CWS fans took a good look at the unique RV and rated it on a scale of ten.

“It’s a ten,” said one of the fans. “Definitely a ten”, said another. “It’s got all that Nebraska decals on the outside!” “I think we could be friends,” said a young woman.

“She’s been with me three years now,” said Ulferts. “The initial cost was a fraction of what it actually costs to maintain, but it’s worth every penny.”

