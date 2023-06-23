Health alert issued for toxic blue-green algae at 2 Nebraska lakes, 1 reservoir

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The state of Nebraska has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at two Nebraska lakes and one reservoir.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, samples were taken earlier this week at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Pawnee Lake in Lancaster County, and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County, with results being measured above the threshold of 8 parts per billion (ppb) of total microcystin, which is a toxin released by certain strains of blue-green algae.

When a health alert has been issued, signs are posted to advise the public to use caution, and designated swimming beaches are closed during the alert, DHHS said.

During the alert period, recreational boating and fishing are permitted, but the public is advised to use caution and avoid exposure to the water, particularly avoiding any activity that could lead to swallowing the water. Pet owners should also not let pets get in the water or drink from the lake.

According to DHHS, people can still use the public areas for camping, picnics, and other outdoor activities.

The Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County has been removed after being on alert last week.

DHHS said weekly sampling has been conducted at 55 public lake sites since the first week of May and it will continue to be monitored weekly until the end of September. Sampling results for toxic blue-green algae and bacteria will be updated every Friday and posted on NDEE’s website.

The state’s monitoring is conducted at public lakes with swimming beaches and high public activity. DHHS also says the public should use caution if they see signs of algal blooms in other Nebraska lakes that are not tested as Toxic blue-green algae may also be present.

For more information about what to look for, potential health effects from toxic blue-green algae, and steps to avoid exposure, refer to the NDEE Fact Sheet. To view the weekly data for the lakes sampled, click here.

NDEE’s sampling partners include the Central District Health Department, Nebraska Public Power District, Upper Republican Natural Resources District, Lower Republican NRD, South Platte NRD, Middle Niobrara NRD, Lower Loup NRD, Nemaha NRD, Lower Elkhorn NRD, and the United States Army Corps of Engineers.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.