Father accused of killing 3 sons pleads not guilty

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - The father charged with nine counts of aggravated murder in connection with the deaths of his three pleaded not guilty in a Clermont County courtroom Friday.

Chad Doerman, 32, was indicted Thursday on the following charges stemming from June 15 incident: Nine counts of aggravated murder, eight counts of kidnapping and four counts of felonious assault.

The boys, ages 3, 4, and 7, were shot with a Marlin Model HC .22 Rifle, according to the court documents.

Chad Doerman is charged with killing his sons ages 3, 4 and 7.

Doerman “confessed to planning and carrying out the deaths of Victims involved for several months,” a detective with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a criminal complaint.

Records do not reveal a motive.

The shooting was reported just before 4:15 p.m. at a home owned by Doerman near the corner of Laurel Lindale Road and Clermontville Laurel Road.

The children’s mother called 911, screaming her “babies had been shot,” sheriff’s officials wrote in a news release.

Three minutes later, a separate caller driving by the shooting scene called 911 and reported seeing a young girl running down the road, warning that “her father was killing everyone.”

Sheriff’s officials have not identified the girl but say she is safe.

Body camera video from the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies finding Doerman sitting outside the Laurel Lindale Road home with a rifle next to him.

The bodies of the three boys — Clayton Doerman, 7, Hunter Doerman, 4, and Chase Doerman, 3 — were found in the yard.

Deputies found the three young boys unresponsive on the ground when they arrived. They attempted life-saving measures until Monroe Fire/EMS arrived.

“All life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” and all three children died from their injuries at the scene, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“This was the man that everyday they woke up looking to for protection, love and guidance in all things, ...” Clermont County’s chief prosecutor of Municipal Court, David Gast, said at the arraignment. “He was their world, he was their guardian and he executed them in cold blood.”

The boys’ mother, 34, was shot in the hand and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The judge, a former assistant county prosecutor, set a $20 million bond for Doerman.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.