Drought leaves Elkhorn River dangerously low for recreation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Family and friends went a on tubing outing on the Elkhorn River this week off the West Maple Road access point northeast of Waterloo. Some came from out of town.

It was a relief from the blistering heat even in the extremely shallow water.

“Yeah super surprising. I always pictured Nebraska as having lots of water,” said Brent Jones who’s in town from Wyoming.

Not far away at Elkhorn Shores, Malachii Spicer and Jake Hangy of Denver were camping along the river. This is where they stayed as they went to the College World Series.

“Looking at it, definitely would surprise me, the muckiness, it’s surprising one-and-a-half feet,” Spicer said.

He’s right. The Elkhorn River level has been below two feet for the past week or so according to data posted by the United States Geological Survey.

Over at Graske Crossing near the Dodge Expressway, you can see sand bars getting bigger and bigger by the day, as the current swirls on by. Experts say danger lurks just beneath the surface of these very shallow waters.

“It is concerning. We are not only concerned when it is too high but when it gets too low. Not only for water supply but then also as the summer gets hotter that water will heat up as the flows decrease so you go increased risks of algae bloom, just other aquatic weeds that will grow and also bacteria,” said John Winkler, General Manager of the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.

The District oversees and manages the Elkhorn River. He’s worried about a prolonged drought. He says the lack of water flow will also lead to increased pollution because the water is not circulating as much.

In addition, Winkler says the decreasing water level leads to an increase in tree limbs and other debris rising to the surface. That makes the river somewhat dangerous for tubers, kayakers, and tankers.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.