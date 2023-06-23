Douglas County resolution would delay move to new justice center by six months

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County’s new Youth and Family Support Center at 17th and Harney Streets opened June 1.

Along with housing courtrooms and law offices, it also has a 64-bed juvenile detention facility.

However, under a resolution on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners’ preliminary agenda for Tuesday, the new facility would not house juveniles—not until the current youth center’s detained population is down to 54 for at least six consecutive months.

WOWT spoke to Commissioner Roger Garcia Friday, who is one of the resolution’s sponsors.

“Whether that takes just six months from July or six months from July 2024 next year, we’re okay with that because one of our duties as a county is to run the detention center,” Garcia said. “Therefore, we need to make sure that we have enough capacity.”

A proposal before the Douglas County Board of Commissioners next week would potentially delay the move of juveniles into the new youth center.

He said they’re actually going to amend the resolution to set the housed population at 52 because that would be around 80 percent capacity for the new detention center, which would make it more manageable if there’s an influx of youths.

It also makes it easier to separate boys from girls.

“If you’re at 68 youth and all of the sudden, there’s a big group outbreak of youth fighting with each other or some gun violence and we get eight youth booked into the center, you need to have enough capacity to be able to meet that need,” Garcia said.

He said the overall goal is to avoid running two facilities, which he said would cost around $3 million more a year and require 35 extra staff. To pay for that, he said the county may have to dig into its reserves or the general operating fund.

“We need to be able to sustain operating capacity of 52 to show that we’re truly ready to transition to a smaller center. Otherwise, we’re going to be in the difficult situation where we may not have enough capacity at the new center.”

Garcia said the board already terminated its contract with the U.S. Marshals Service as a way to try to get the numbers down.

Staff at the Douglas County Youth Center tell WOWT there are currently 64 youths housed there.

Law enforcement has long voiced concern that the new detention facility’s capacity isn’t enough and that it could result in arresting agencies having to find lockups for juveniles outside the area.

6 News reached out to the three commissioners who did not sponsor the resolution. Chris Rodgers declined to comment. We did not hear back from James Cavanaugh or Mary Ann Borgeson.

The board’s agenda for Tuesday is only preliminary, but Garcia said it’s very likely to stay the way it is.

