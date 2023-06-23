We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

CWS 2023: Tribute honors Omaha boy who lost battle to cancer

Jimmy Moran’s family working with The Cure Starts Now to raise awareness, funds for research
Last Saturday at Omaha Baseball Village, Jimmy Moran was honored. His dad spoke at the event about why awareness is important.
By Joe Harris
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ten-year-old Omaha boy Jimmy Moran received the Hero Day treatment during the College World Series last year.

After seven months of treatment at the Mayo Clinic, he died of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, known as DIPG.

Last Saturday at Omaha Baseball Village, Jimmy was honored. His dad spoke at the event about why awareness is important.

“There’s five kids we know from Nebraska that have passed away,” Nick Moran said. “The head of the Nebraska chapter’s daughter died of it a few years back. Just these past four months, there was a girl in Omaha that died, and then a girl from Hastings. There are two kids right now that are getting treated in Nebraska.”

The Mayo Clinic says malignant brain tumors like DIPGs are among the most lethal cancers.

While Jimmy may be gone, the effort continues — in his name — to fund pediatric brain cancer research.

In February, an event raised $30,000. Proceeds went to Jimmy’s tribute page on the website for The Cure Starts Now, a national organization devoted to eliminating all cancers.

His parents said last Saturday, Omaha Baseball Village even wrote a $500 check to his tribute fund.

For its part, The Cure Starts now said its dream of eradicating cancer starts with finding a cure for the disease that killed Jimmy.

“The Cure Starts Now—along with the medical community—will agree that if you can cure the biggest, baddest cancer out there, which is pediatric brain cancer, that it’s actually going to lead to the Homerun Cure for other cancers,” communication and partnerships director Jim Getgey said.

Getgey said research into finding a cure—and cause—is severely underfunded, mainly because it doesn’t occur as commonly as other cancers.

That’s why Jimmy’s parents continue their push to raise awareness.

“This thing’s out there and it’s awful,” Moran said. “It takes everything away from you. Just like that, your life can change.”

HOW TO HELP

Jimmy’s tribute has raised almost $58,000 to date. You can also support his cause by purchasing a Jimmy Moran T-shirt.

You can also donate online to The Cure Starts Now.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirmed to 6 News that two people were found dead in a vehicle at an Omaha funeral...
2 dead after shooting at Omaha cemetery
Police confirmed to 6 News that two people were found dead in a vehicle at an Omaha funeral...
Omaha Police share details about pair found shot dead at cemetery
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A 38-year-old was killed as the result of a Tuesday afternoon crash involving two vehicles west...
1 dead, 3 hurt in northwest Omaha crash
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys

Latest News

Last Saturday at Omaha Baseball Village, Jimmy Moran was honored. His dad spoke at the event...
CWS 2023: Tribute honors fallen fan Jimmy Moran
Health experts are warning expectant parents of a virus that’s the leading infectious cause of...
Omaha health experts raising awareness of CMV
AMC Awareness
Nebraska family talks about childhood disorder as governor promotes awareness
Health experts are warning expectant parents of a virus that’s the leading infectious cause of...
Omaha health experts raising awareness of CMV risk for newborns