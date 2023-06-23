CWS 2023: Tribute honors Omaha boy who lost battle to cancer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ten-year-old Omaha boy Jimmy Moran received the Hero Day treatment during the College World Series last year.

After seven months of treatment at the Mayo Clinic, he died of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, known as DIPG.

Last Saturday at Omaha Baseball Village, Jimmy was honored. His dad spoke at the event about why awareness is important.

“There’s five kids we know from Nebraska that have passed away,” Nick Moran said. “The head of the Nebraska chapter’s daughter died of it a few years back. Just these past four months, there was a girl in Omaha that died, and then a girl from Hastings. There are two kids right now that are getting treated in Nebraska.”

The Mayo Clinic says malignant brain tumors like DIPGs are among the most lethal cancers.

While Jimmy may be gone, the effort continues — in his name — to fund pediatric brain cancer research.

In February, an event raised $30,000. Proceeds went to Jimmy’s tribute page on the website for The Cure Starts Now, a national organization devoted to eliminating all cancers.

His parents said last Saturday, Omaha Baseball Village even wrote a $500 check to his tribute fund.

For its part, The Cure Starts now said its dream of eradicating cancer starts with finding a cure for the disease that killed Jimmy.

“The Cure Starts Now—along with the medical community—will agree that if you can cure the biggest, baddest cancer out there, which is pediatric brain cancer, that it’s actually going to lead to the Homerun Cure for other cancers,” communication and partnerships director Jim Getgey said.

Getgey said research into finding a cure—and cause—is severely underfunded, mainly because it doesn’t occur as commonly as other cancers.

That’s why Jimmy’s parents continue their push to raise awareness.

“This thing’s out there and it’s awful,” Moran said. “It takes everything away from you. Just like that, your life can change.”

HOW TO HELP

Jimmy’s tribute has raised almost $58,000 to date. You can also support his cause by purchasing a Jimmy Moran T-shirt.

You can also donate online to The Cure Starts Now.

