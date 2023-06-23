We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

CWS 2023: LSU fans camp out at Glenn Cunningham Lake

‘OmaRouge’: Between College World Series games, fans from Louisiana find similarities to home in the Omaha area
Louisiana State fans have been enjoying the quiet in between Tigers' games.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No doubt LSU flags have been flying high in Omaha for a week now.

Thursday night is another win-or-go-home game. And while fans seem to be taking over the stadium during games, they’re also soaking up nature in big numbers.

Unlike at the ballpark, it’s peaceful in this part of Omaha, out by Glenn Cunningham Lake. One can hear nature here.

“It’s pretty much packed with LSU folks,” said Jeff Thomas, LSU fan and camper.

It looks and feels like a vacation, from the water to the RVs. But a quick look around, and one immediately knows this getaway is about baseball — specifically the LSU Tigers.

For some here, the trip is a bucket list item.

“Oh yeah. It’s always been on the list. Brother-in-law comes every year and talks about how much fun he has. We always wanted to come, and this is it,” Thomas said.

CWS 2023: Full coverage of the College World Series

6 News caught up to dads of two of the players getting ready for lunch on this game day.

George Jones and Bill Pearson camped in Nebraska City — about an hour from Omaha — for the beginning of the College World Series.

“There weren’t any openings here, so we stayed there for two nights and moved here for the remainder of the series,” Jones said.

In a way, Lake Cunningham — with its $20 million-plus in renovations — is the perfect host: a little piece of the countryside a few minutes from the city.

Many LSU fans booked a spot at the east campground in March. It’s like mixing the two hometowns.

“OmaRouge — we love it,” said LSU fan Chris Laudermill. “People are so nice to us. They cater to us. As much as they love us being here, we love being here. It’s a nice fit.”

The winner will play Florida for the national championship.

No one’s moving from here — not while LSU still has a shot at playing for the baseball championship.

Whether you call it superstitions or routines, even the parents try to keep things the same after the big win. From the clothes to the menu, the purple and gold is simply part of Omaha’s skyline every June.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirmed to 6 News that two people were found dead in a vehicle at an Omaha funeral...
2 dead after shooting at Omaha cemetery
Police confirmed to 6 News that two people were found dead in a vehicle at an Omaha funeral...
Omaha Police share details about pair found shot dead at cemetery
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A 38-year-old was killed as the result of a Tuesday afternoon crash involving two vehicles west...
1 dead, 3 hurt in northwest Omaha crash
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys

Latest News

Last Saturday at Omaha Baseball Village, Jimmy Moran was honored. His dad spoke at the event...
CWS 2023: Tribute honors Omaha boy who lost battle to cancer
CWS 2023: Wake Forest, LSU prep for intense semifinal game
Last Saturday at Omaha Baseball Village, Jimmy Moran was honored. His dad spoke at the event...
CWS 2023: Tribute honors fallen fan Jimmy Moran
Louisiana State fans have been enjoying the quiet in between Tigers' games.
CWS 2023: LSU fans camping at Glenn Cunningham Lake