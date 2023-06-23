We are Local
Bellevue West to Nebraska pipeline is strong as McMorris and Hall commit to Huskers

By Grace Boyles
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While in Lincoln on their official visits to Nebraska, Thunderbird wide receivers Isaiah McMorris and Dae’vonn Hall committed to the Huskers via Instagram live. Hall and McMorris are ranked the number two and three high school prospects in Nebraska, respectively. The two receivers are joining their quarterback Daniel Kaelin in the Huskers class of 2024 recruiting class after Kaelin committed to Nebraska in May. Kaelin is ranked as the number four prospect in the state.

Last season, Kaelin tossed 36 touchdowns for the Thunderbirds, 25 of which went to McMorris or Hall. With the addition of McMorris and Hall, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule now has five commitments from in-state recruits in the class of 2024.

