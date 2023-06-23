We are Local
Arrest made in Omaha impound lot death investigation

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has homicide suspect in custody
A missing man's death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s investigators tell 6 News an arrest has been made in connection with the February homicide of an Omaha man.

The sheriff’s office says 26-year-old Erykha Wilson was booked into the Douglas County Jail Thursday on charges of being an accessory to first-degree murder, a Class II-A felony.

Erykha Wilson
Erykha Wilson(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

39-year-old Laron Hodges had been reported missing on February 7 after he was last seen five days prior. Detectives later found Hodges’ body in a private impound lot inside a vehicle over a month later.

Deputies are asking anyone with additional information to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (402) 444-6000. Tips remain anonymous and could lead to a cash reward.

