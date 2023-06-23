We are Local
Adrian Martinez’s yard sale draws Husker fans from near and far

Adrian Martinez poses with a fan who attended his yard sale in Papillion Friday, June 23, 2023.
Adrian Martinez poses with a fan who attended his yard sale in Papillion Friday, June 23, 2023.(10/11 NOW)
By Brett Baker
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In many ways it was a regular neighborhood yard sale. In one significant way it was not. That’s because former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was doing some downsizing and selling a portion of the Nebraska gear he accumulated over the course of four seasons with the Big Red.

“We came out here with like four or five bins, obviously I’m keeping some stuff for myself, but I don’t need everything,” Martinez said. “And doing it this way was a great way to kind of meet with some people, share those memories, and have it go out.”

Less than 24 hours before he was open for business, he put the word out on Twitter that he was looking to sell if Husker fans were willing to buy. The sale in Papillion started at 8 a.m., but prospective buyers started arriving as early as 6 a.m., with some traveling more than six hours to be there.

“We were curious what it was going to look like, and people were out here before 8 a.m. in a big line,” Martinez said. “Really, it’s something to appreciate. You know, it’s cool sharing some memories with these fans and people who just love the Huskers.”

By 9 a.m. much of what was available had already been sold, leaving few items for anyone that didn’t beat the rush. However, the former Big Red signal caller made sure to stick around for pictures and autographs, ensuring no one would go home empty handed.

“It was funny, we had it all in the garage beforehand, and we took it out here and saw this big line of people, and I was like ‘I don’t know if we have enough’. And I was able to sell out here in two hours so it’s crazy. Definitely fortunate being a Husker player, getting all that gear, it’s something to be thankful for.”

The 23 year-old Martinez recently signed a free agent contract with the Detroit Lions and will report to his first NFL training camp late next month.

