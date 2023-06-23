We are Local
6 First Alert traffic update: Police incident shuts down Interstate 80 eastbound in Omaha

Interstate 80 Closure in Omaha
Interstate 80 Closure in Omaha(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shortly after 5:30 AM Friday morning, Interstate 80 eastbound was shut down due to a police incident.

The closure is in place from 60th to 24th.

On-ramps to eastbound Interstate 80 from 84th, 72nd and 60th have also been closed.

Drivers should avoid the area; consider using L as an alternate route to drive east this morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

