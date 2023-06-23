We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

4 people found dead after fire at Little Rock home, cause under investigation

Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead following a fire at a home in...
Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead following a fire at a home in southwest Little Rock on Friday morning.(N/A)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead following a fire at a home in southwest Little Rock on Friday morning.

Firefighters contacted police after finding the bodies inside the charred remains of the home after the blaze was extinguished earlier Friday, the city’s police department said.

Police did not have ages for the four deceased. The bodies were transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy and identification and to determine cause of death.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirmed to 6 News that two people were found dead in a vehicle at an Omaha funeral...
Omaha Police share details about pair found shot dead at cemetery
Deputies in Arizona say the Nebraska teen's body was found burned in a state park earlier this...
Burned body found in Arizona identified as Nebraska teen
Interstate 80 Closure in Omaha
Incident on I-80 affects Omaha’s morning commute
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Police officers responding to a shooting reported in south Omaha on Thursday night were...
Hospitalized suspect to face second-degree murder charges in Omaha shooting

Latest News

A crucial route connecting multiple states is reopening far ahead of schedule Friday.
Interstate 95 reopens less than two weeks after deadly collapse in Philadelphia
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a press conference with U.S. Attorney Breon Peace,...
US launches prosecutions of Chinese companies on charges of trafficking fentanyl ingredients
The Nebraska Board of Regents has greenlit a new drug design and innovation center on UNMC's...
Nebraska Board of Regents greenlights UNMC drug center
A woman was arrested after allegedly making threats in a Central Nebraska town.
Woman arrested after threats, standoff in central Nebraska
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
New York doctors get legal protection to prescribe abortion pills across state lines