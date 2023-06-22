We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Tranquility Park upgrade: Omaha investing $54 million in youth sports complex

The City of Omaha is investing $54 million to upgrade a youth sports complex.
By John Chapman
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha has plans to move into the fast lane of youth sports.

For years, Omaha families have packed up over the weekend to take their young athletes out of town to compete in regional or national soccer, softball, or baseball tournaments. But now, Omaha has plans to keep those families — and all the money they spend — right here in town.

“This is the only public soccer complex — Tranquility (Park) — in the City of Omaha, and it’s 50 years old, and it’s time for an upgrade,” Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert told 6 News.

Omaha officials are planning a major upgrade to Tranquility Park — $54 million worth of improvements: 13 to 16 multi-purpose synthetic turf fields; 8-11 baseball and softball fields; and improved parking and concessions.

“This will be used for everybody,” Stothert said. “There’s a lot of youth that live on the east side of our city that we’re going to make sure that they have access here. And if we start holding tournaments here, that opens up a whole new ability for a lot of kids to go to tournaments when in the past maybe they couldn’t afford to go because they had to go out of town.”

The mayor said the new look of Tranquility Park will cover the city’s investment when the project is complete.

“And with all the teams that will be playing here, the revenue we collect will really help with the operation maintenance and also to pay the debt off,” she said.

Consultants have indicated that the city will see a return on its investment.

“We had an independent research company come in, and they figured once all these fields are completed, we can bring in about $78 million in direct visitor spending,” said Deborah Ward, executive director of Visit Omaha.

The project will include more than soccer and baseball fields.

Roanoke Business Park will undergo a major upgrade: new hotels‚ restaurants, and retail will be constructed only a deep fly ball away from the sports complex — along 120th Street between Maple and Fort streets — and linking up visitors will all the amenities they need.

“They can come from Des Moines, Kansas City — park their car there, stay there, walk and play all their games at Tranquility; then go back, eat, play, explore all of the new tenants we’ll have there ... and stay there for the full weekend,” said Patrick Mulhall of Greenhall Investments.

Officials are planning on Tranquility Park to help keep pace with the growth of youth sports in the region.

“We just want to make sure we’re ready for not only what’s here today, but for what’s coming and the evolution just communities to keep growing and changing as fast as it has over the past two decades.”

Officials will start working on soccer fields next year, baseball, and softball upgrades get underway in 2026. The project should be finished in 2027.

The City of Omaha will pick up a big part of the $54 million tab, getting some help from state sales turnback tax, and possibly some help from private donors.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirmed to 6 News that two people were found dead in a vehicle at an Omaha funeral...
2 dead after shooting at Omaha cemetery
A 38-year-old was killed as the result of a Tuesday afternoon crash involving two vehicles west...
1 dead, 3 hurt in northwest Omaha crash
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles

Latest News

Milwaukee police investigate a shooting along North King Drive near Locust Street, in...
Milwaukee police arrest 15-year-old suspect in Juneteenth shooting that injured 6
Hail shattered a car window Wednesday night at Red Rock Amphitheater.
Hail hurts dozens of concertgoers, scraps Louis Tomlinson show at Red Rocks Amphitheater near Denver
Janae Edmondson, a volleyball player from Tennessee who lost her legs after a car hit her...
Teen volleyball player who lost both legs in horrific crash is suing the city
A 38-year-old was killed as the result of a Tuesday afternoon crash involving two vehicles west...
Victim identified in fatal crash in northwest Omaha