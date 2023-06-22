Tranquility Park upgrade: Omaha investing $54 million in youth sports complex

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha has plans to move into the fast lane of youth sports.

For years, Omaha families have packed up over the weekend to take their young athletes out of town to compete in regional or national soccer, softball, or baseball tournaments. But now, Omaha has plans to keep those families — and all the money they spend — right here in town.

“This is the only public soccer complex — Tranquility (Park) — in the City of Omaha, and it’s 50 years old, and it’s time for an upgrade,” Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert told 6 News.

Omaha officials are planning a major upgrade to Tranquility Park — $54 million worth of improvements: 13 to 16 multi-purpose synthetic turf fields; 8-11 baseball and softball fields; and improved parking and concessions.

“This will be used for everybody,” Stothert said. “There’s a lot of youth that live on the east side of our city that we’re going to make sure that they have access here. And if we start holding tournaments here, that opens up a whole new ability for a lot of kids to go to tournaments when in the past maybe they couldn’t afford to go because they had to go out of town.”

The mayor said the new look of Tranquility Park will cover the city’s investment when the project is complete.

“And with all the teams that will be playing here, the revenue we collect will really help with the operation maintenance and also to pay the debt off,” she said.

Consultants have indicated that the city will see a return on its investment.

“We had an independent research company come in, and they figured once all these fields are completed, we can bring in about $78 million in direct visitor spending,” said Deborah Ward, executive director of Visit Omaha.

The project will include more than soccer and baseball fields.

Roanoke Business Park will undergo a major upgrade: new hotels‚ restaurants, and retail will be constructed only a deep fly ball away from the sports complex — along 120th Street between Maple and Fort streets — and linking up visitors will all the amenities they need.

“They can come from Des Moines, Kansas City — park their car there, stay there, walk and play all their games at Tranquility; then go back, eat, play, explore all of the new tenants we’ll have there ... and stay there for the full weekend,” said Patrick Mulhall of Greenhall Investments.

Officials are planning on Tranquility Park to help keep pace with the growth of youth sports in the region.

“We just want to make sure we’re ready for not only what’s here today, but for what’s coming and the evolution just communities to keep growing and changing as fast as it has over the past two decades.”

Officials will start working on soccer fields next year, baseball, and softball upgrades get underway in 2026. The project should be finished in 2027.

The City of Omaha will pick up a big part of the $54 million tab, getting some help from state sales turnback tax, and possibly some help from private donors.

