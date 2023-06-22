We are Local
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Some storm chances to go along with our heat

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Its another warm morning out there near 70 degrees. There is a bit more humidity as well but those dew points should drop later this afternoon as we jump to near 90 degrees again.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

Along with the heat today, we could see a few very spotty showers and storms bubble up with the heat of the day. There won’t be many but a few isolated downpours could meander around the map.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

Those storms would fade with the setting sun and the rest of the night should be quiet as we dip into the upper 60s by Friday morning.

Friday will be the hottest day of the next 3 with a high in the lower 90s expected once again. There is also another 20% chance of a spotty storm or two in the afternoon and evening primarily west of the river. Those chances will gradually go up overnight into our 6 First Alert Weather Day Saturday.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

A morning round of storms looks more and more likely Saturday and some of those could easily be strong to severe prompting the 6 First Alert Weather Day. You can find more info about that severe threat that could continue into the afternoon here. Sunday should be cooler, windy and less humid behind any of the Saturday storms.

Weekend
Weekend(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

