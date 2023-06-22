We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Regents approve alcohol sales for Volleyball Day in Nebraska

Jim Scheer and Kathy Wilmot were the two regents who voted 'no' but the measure passed.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a Thursday meeting, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved alcohol sales in Memorial Stadium for this summer’s Volleyball Day in Nebraska event.

The motion was approved by a 10-2 vote.

Regent Rob Schafer spoke in favor of allowing alcohol sales, saying there were no major issues when alcohol was allowed in Memorial Stadium last summer for the Garth Brooks concert.

“I am a strong believer that we should treat adults as adults and let them make adult decisions and if they make a bad decision there’s consequences for those,” Schafer said.

Jim Scheer and Kathy Wilmot were the two regents who voted against the measure.

“My concern with this particular one is we’ve sold 80,000 tickets; some of the folks that have bought tickets maybe perceived it to be a more family type of event that will not be serving alcohol,” Scheer said.

“We’re always telling our players that alcohol, tobacco, these things are not good for them and not good for what they’re trying to accomplish,” Wilmot said. “Coming to Husker games is a family event and I’d like to keep it at that level.”

The Volleyball Day in Nebraska event will be held Wednesday, August 30 in Memorial Stadium.

As part of a local doubleheader celebrating the impact of volleyball on the state, UNK will play Wayne State in an exhibition match at 4:30 p.m. and Nebraska will host Omaha at 7 p.m. in a regular season match.

Following the volleyball matches, country music star Scott McCreery will perform at the sold-out event.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirmed to 6 News that two people were found dead in a vehicle at an Omaha funeral...
2 dead after shooting at Omaha cemetery
A 38-year-old was killed as the result of a Tuesday afternoon crash involving two vehicles west...
1 dead, 3 hurt in northwest Omaha crash
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
OFD Dani Landholm
CWS 2023: Omaha Fire Department captain sings National Anthem

Latest News

The former FBI analyst was sentenced Wednesday to three years and 10 months in prison.
Former FBI analyst sentenced for keeping classified documents at Kansas City-area home
Sports betting at WarHorse Casino in Lincoln begins
Health experts are warning expectant parents of a virus that’s the leading infectious cause of...
Omaha health experts raising awareness of CMV
For this year's College World Series, Rocco's Jell-O shot challenge rules are a little different.
CWS 2023: Rocco’s Jell-O shot sales benefit universities’ food programs