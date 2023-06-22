The Omaha Star newspaper under new ownership

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s oldest African-American owned newspaper has a new owner.

The publisher of The Omaha Star is now the owner of The Omaha Star. 6 News was granted an exclusive interview with Terri Sanders, who shared her plans for the future of The Star.

“This is more than surreal — this has been a dream for a long time,” she said.

Sanders is no longer dreaming; she is the owner of The Omaha Star.

Sanders follows the paper’s founder, Mildred Brown; Marguerita Washington, and two other African-American women as leaders of the paper.

“Phyllis Hicks was the publisher, as was Frankie Williams. And I am No. 5,” she said. “I knew Mrs. Mildred Brown was a little girl growing up in Omaha. I knew what she represented and believed in it.”

Since 1938, The Omaha Star has focused on the good news that happens in the north Omaha community — good news that is often overlooked by mainstream media.

Sanders says The Star, under her guidance, will continue its mission.

“I’m a native Omahan and I understand the importance of The Omaha Star, the relevance of The Omaha Star. And this year, on July 9th, will make 85 years of publishing; and I want to see that legacy continue into the future,” she said.

The Omaha Star is the only African-American newspaper in the state.

Sanders says this historic building will always be here, but she plans to make some changes in the future.

“We want to turn the part of the building where we’re standing now into a museum — a museum dedicated to Mildred Brown, the Black newspaper, and Black journalism.”

Sanders said the newsroom will be relocated to what was once Mildred Brown’s living quarters on the other end of the building.

One thing that won’t change: The Star will continue to operate here in the north Omaha community.

“It was important to keep it here and not move it, and not have someone outside of our community that did not understand the relevance and the importance and the history that goes along with The Omaha Star,” Sanders said.

She said she also plans to work on giving The Star a larger digital footprint in the future.

