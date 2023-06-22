Omaha Police share details about pair found shot dead at cemetery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have identified the two people found dead in a local cemetery parking lot on Wednesday.

According to an OPD release issued Thursday afternoon, Joseph Cheloha, 50, and Josephine Cheloha, 81, were pronounced dead at the scene by authorities responding to reports of a shooting.

“Homicide detectives were able to determine through their investigation that Joseph Cheloha shot Josephine Cheloha prior to shooting himself inside the car. There was a suicide note recovered at the scene,” the release states.

Officers responded to a call at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday at Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, located in south Omaha, and found a man and woman dead in a dark SUV in the parking lot with apparent gunshot wounds.

According to OPD Lt. Neal Bonacci, two handguns were found in the vehicle. Police confirmed that information in their release on Thursday.

“The Omaha Police Department offers our deepest condolences to the Cheloha family during this difficult time,” the release states.

Homicide investigators remained on the scene for more than three hours Wednesday.

