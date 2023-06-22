Omaha health experts raising awareness of CMV

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Health experts are warning expectant parents of a disease that’s the leading infectious cause of birth defects.

It’s known as the Cytomegalovirus, or CMV — a disease that’s often mistaken for the common cold.

Just three years ago, Kim Widner received news that would make any parent’s heart drop.

“Our youngest daughter, Bailey, at age 4, was diagnosed with a hearing loss,” Widner said. “She has single-sided deafness in her right ear.”

Widner tells us she remembers it all like it was just yesterday.

After receiving the news, she and her husband scrambled to different doctors in the metro to find out why their daughter was losing her hearing.

Several appointments later, Widner found out that during her pregnancy with Bailey she caught the Cytomegalovirus.

“It was my first infection with CMV, so that means primary infection — you’re more likely to pass to the baby,” Widner said.

However, Widner told 6 News that doctors didn’t diagnose her as being infected at the time.

“I might’ve done something differently during my pregnancy and I could’ve protected her more,” Widner said.

Dr. Anderson-Berry with Nebraska Medicine said one out of 200 pregnancies is impacted by CMV.

“Not everyone who has a CMV infection is going to have consequences to the fetus and the newborn,” Berry said.

Berry believes CMV is contracted through saliva or urine mostly from babies and young children, and pregnant mothers need to be extra cautious.

”Having them wear gloves when they’re changing diapers when they’re pregnant,” Berry said. “Also, not sharing food, utensils, cups, and washing hands frequently when caring for their toddlers and other people’s toddlers.”

Widner wants to inform other expectant mothers who might not be aware of the virus by petitioning lawmakers for a bill to require screening for the virus.

“We just want to be a tool for people out there,” Berry said.

