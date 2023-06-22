New stretch of road opened in North Sioux City

NORTH SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A new stretch of road now open in North Sioux City is set to drive development on the west side of that town.

The new stretch of Sioux Point Road opened this afternoon between Belmont park avenue and south Sodrac drive.

It’s all a part of a bigger project that’s designed to spur development west of interstate 29.

“This is meant to facilitate the traffic flow of exit two and its going to have the effect of opening up southwest of the city to development,” said City Administrator Eric Christensen.

Christensen said the city is now working to connect utilities like water and sewer to systems in both North Sioux and Dakota Dunes to further connect those communities.

