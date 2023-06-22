Lancaster Rural Water District issues mandatory water reduction
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster Rural Water District issued a mandatory reduction in water usage on Thursday.
Customers must cut back on sprinkler usage by 50 percent or face a total ban of sprinkler use.
Jordan Bang, the manager of Rural Water District 1 said the supply struggles really started in 2018 when a hot weekend and a huge jump in demand compromised water supply and quality. Since then, supply and demand have remained out of sync each summer.
