We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Lancaster Rural Water District issues mandatory water reduction

Lancaster County Rural Water District 1 water tower
Lancaster County Rural Water District 1 water tower(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster Rural Water District issued a mandatory reduction in water usage on Thursday.

Customers must cut back on sprinkler usage by 50 percent or face a total ban of sprinkler use.

Jordan Bang, the manager of Rural Water District 1 said the supply struggles really started in 2018 when a hot weekend and a huge jump in demand compromised water supply and quality. Since then, supply and demand have remained out of sync each summer.

10/11 Investigates: Rural Water Issues
Family left without water amid real estate mistake, tight water supply
Rural water woes continue as summer months highlight issues
Lancaster County residents struggle to dig wells amid drought
There are environmental factors at play as Lancaster County Rural Water District 1 faces water shortages.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirmed to 6 News that two people were found dead in a vehicle at an Omaha funeral...
2 dead after shooting at Omaha cemetery
A 38-year-old was killed as the result of a Tuesday afternoon crash involving two vehicles west...
1 dead, 3 hurt in northwest Omaha crash
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
OFD Dani Landholm
CWS 2023: Omaha Fire Department captain sings National Anthem

Latest News

Drought Monitor
Entire Omaha metro under extreme drought category
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Saturday Severe
6 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Saturday