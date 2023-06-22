Lancaster Rural Water District issues mandatory water reduction

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster Rural Water District issued a mandatory reduction in water usage on Thursday.

Customers must cut back on sprinkler usage by 50 percent or face a total ban of sprinkler use.

“The Lancaster Rural Water District is implementing a MANDATORY reduction in customers sprinkler usage. We are asking customers that run sprinkler systems to cut run times by 50% due to water levels in our elevated towers. If the District does not see a reduced amount of water being demanded due to the mandatory reduction, we will have no choice but to ban sprinkler use for the rest of the year.”

Jordan Bang, the manager of Rural Water District 1 said the supply struggles really started in 2018 when a hot weekend and a huge jump in demand compromised water supply and quality. Since then, supply and demand have remained out of sync each summer.

There are environmental factors at play as Lancaster County Rural Water District 1 faces water shortages.

