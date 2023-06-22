We are Local
Iowa City Police searching for missing teen

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old.

Officials say Shayla Steel was last seen in the 1900 block of Broadway Street around 8:00 pm on Tuesday. She was wearing a white T-shirt with squares and wording, gray leggings, and white, gray, and red Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information on Shayla’s whereabouts should contact ICPD at 319-356-5275.

