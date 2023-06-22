Forced to relocate, Omaha bike repair nonprofit may be saved by building owner

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Though filled with good intentions, a north Omaha yard has become a neighborhood eyesore.

A nonprofit that collects and repairs bicycles for kids has become overwhelmed and is under pressure to make a move.

These bikes aren’t peddled for money but given away to kids.

“We want it to go to a nonprofit organization that gives it to kids that need help. It’s nice that he does this,” said Dale Schmidt, who is donating to Team Bike Rescue of Omaha primarily, located in Rick Settje’s yard just south of 42nd and Lake streets.

“It’s chaotic organization, I guess is what some people would call it,” Schmidt said.

But Settje says the city is riding him to clean up the bike clutter, with an inspector issuing a litter violation notice.

“Yeah, I got a mess so what?” Settje said. “This is from the community — back to the community. I do these bikes not for my health or not for my finances. I do this to get kids away from troubles and a traumatic environment.”

The environment around Settje’s house affects the look of the neighborhood but it’s tolerated by the one neighbor who would go on camera.

“As to if everybody likes it, no,” neighbor John Edwards said. “Rick doesn’t like it himself, but he doesn’t have any choice right now and I’m willing to give him more time.”

But the city inspector has seen enough. The city notice says Settje has until Thursday to clean and remove all the items from his yard including the bikes — or he has to file an appeal.

Settje said he just paid the appeal fee with hopes to delay the cleanup order a few weeks.

“What do I need? I need storage space, I need a building to work out for the nonprofit so I can have volunteers help me work on this,” Settje said.

A part-owner of a south Omaha building may ride to the rescue of Team Bike Rescue by offering a 5,000-square-foot basement.

“And I know time is a big motivating factor for him so to be able to come in at the 11th hour and help him with a good space that’s usable and brings something to the future really goes a long way I think,” said Christian Correa, co-owner of the building.

Correa plans to give the nonprofit a rent break on storage and bike repair space in the basement. A lease would include a rider for Team Bike Rescue to have a storefront on busy 24th Street that he says lacks a shop.

“Kind of a win-win for everybody — not only be able to help save Team Bike Rescue of Omaha, but we’re able to provide something the community never really had or incorporated in our area,” Correa said.

Moving Team Bike Rescue of Omaha into the same building as a large daycare will also create a perfect tandem, he said.

The nonprofit and building owner must still maneuver some hurdles like working out an affordable lease, so an attempt to extend the deadline for the city’s cleanup order is just a start. The building may also need various permits — and moving about 400 bikes will require a lot of volunteers — but they’re hopeful a move can be made by August.

