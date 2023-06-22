We are Local
Entire Omaha metro under extreme drought category

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday morning’s update from the National Drought Mitigation Center shows the worsening condition in the Omaha metro area well. The entire Omaha metro is now included in the extreme drought category.

Drought Monitor
Drought Monitor(WOWT)

The entire viewing area is in some form of drought right now with the worst conditions continually residing on the Nebraska side of the river.

year to date deficit
year to date deficit(wowt)

By the numbers we are more than 6″ below average for rainfall in the metro area this year as well. The drought is something that dates back much farther than that though. If you go take the period from January 1, 2022 through today, we are almost 15.5 inches of moisture below average in the Omaha metro.

For more info on the drought monitor and to look at past maps, you can visit the National Drought Mitigation Center website.

