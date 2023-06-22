We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Stormier and cooler by the weekend

Emily's Thursday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One more hot day ahead before changes move in for the weekend. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through Friday with a start in the mid 60s for the Metro and a steady climb to 90 for the afternoon. Clouds thicken up a bit for the second half of the day with a slightly better chance for spotty evening t-showers W of the Metro.

Friday forecast
Friday forecast(wowt)

By the weekend the streak of 90s and the dry pattern breaks as a late overnight to early morning round of storms moves in. Saturday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to the severe threat.

6 First Alert Weather Day Saturday
6 First Alert Weather Day Saturday(WOWT)

We’ll have two potential rounds of rain, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. The morning one is now the main focus as an organized line of storms brings in the threat for strong winds and hail.

Saturday early AM storms
Saturday early AM storms(wowt)
Saturday AM storms
Saturday AM storms(wowt)

The afternoon will bring a chance for some spotty storm development, this is less likely, with an isolated severe threat. Saturday brings the chance for a heavy round of rain... widespread totals of 1″ or more are possible.

Rain potential
Rain potential(wowt)

Highs fall to the mid to low 80s Sunday with breezy conditions and then the warm up resumes with a jump back to the 90s by next Wednesday.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

