CWS 2023: Wake Forest uses Polaroids to remember the historic season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sure the Demon Deacons have traditional cameras but they’ve mixed in a throwback for fun. They liked what the Padres did last season in the postseason, using a Polaroid camera to document the biggest moments.

At first, this stayed inside the team, it was their thing, their way to savor the most fun parts of the season. Now though it’s gone public, the Wake Forest social media team shares the Polariods.

Game Two W 📸 pic.twitter.com/CRNFYd7E1A — Wake Forest Baseball (@WakeBaseball) June 21, 2023

The timing here is pretty wild too, they happened to start this at the beginning of a season that saw the Demon Deacons make their first trip to Omaha since 1955.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.