CWS 2023: Rocco’s Jell-O shot sales benefit universities’ food programs

For this year's College World Series, Rocco's Jell-O shot challenge rules are a little different.
By Joe Harris
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rocco’s in downtown Omaha is serving more than just flatbreads and pies this week.

They’re also rolling out thousands of Jell-O shots for a cause.

Owner Kevin Culjat said it started several years ago with some colored liquor and people buying shots of their team colors. It evolved into Jell-O shots.

One year, a group from Arkansas was buying a lot of them.

“The bartenders kind of kept a little tally on a sheet,” Culjat said. “At the end of their stay here, they had done 860 Jell-O shots, which I thought was amazing.”

From there, he said it kept growing and he decided he wanted to give some of the Jell-O shot money away.

“I said, ‘Listen. We’re going to take $2 from each Jell-O shot that’s already been sold for Mississippi and Arkansas,” Culjat said. “We’re going to continue doing it throughout the College World Series and donate to their food banks. Well, then it caught fire and Mississippi ended up drinking 17,000 Jell-O shots.”

This year, the rules are a little different: For every shot they sell, $1 goes to a food program affiliated with a university. All of the universities are included, not just the two that sold the most.

“We’ll donate directly to those groups, and they can spend that money wherever they see fit to help out people that have a food insecurity need,” Culjat said.

As of Rocco’s 5 p.m. update, LSU had the most. Going by Culjat’s formula, more than $25,700 had been raised for LSU’s food program so far.

Patrick and Jennifer Hoag of DeLand, Fla., said they think it’s pretty neat.

“I think it’s a great mechanism for the (College) World Series and the businesses around here to do that,” Patrick said. “Contribute to the worthy causes in a multi-state area,”

“When you look at the board, how many shots have been bought, that’s awesome,” Jennifer said.

Culjat said when it’s all over, he hopes he’ll be writing $100,000 worth of checks to benefit those who are food insecure at the eight different universities.

There’s also a local benefit to this. Culjat said regardless of which university customers pick, 50 cents of each shot sold will go toward Food Bank for the Heartland, which serves Omaha and Council Bluffs.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

