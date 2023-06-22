We are Local
CWS 2023: LSU forces a winner take all tomorrow night, Florida advances to the weekend

LSU's Cade Beloso celebrates as he approaches home plate after hitting a three-run home run...
LSU's Cade Beloso celebrates as he approaches home plate after hitting a three-run home run against Wake Forest during the third inning of a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There will be baseball Thursday night at Charles Schwab Field. LSU beat Wake Forest 5-2 forcing a winner take all game tomorrow night. The winner will play for the national championship, the loser will head home.

The Tigers took control of this game thanks to a Cade Beloso three-run home run in the third inning. It broke a 2-2 tie and turned out to be the final runs of the game.

In the first game of the day Florida beat TCU 3-2 advancing to the championship series Saturday. The Gators jumped out to an early lead with a Josh Rivera two-run home run in the top of the first inning. TCU came back with a run in the bottom half and eventually tied the game at two in the bottom of the eighth. Anthony Silva drove in that run with a double to the warning track in left field.

Florida though reclaimed the lead in the top of the ninth inning, with a two-out infield single. With a runner at third base, Cade Kurland hit a ground ball deep in the hole between shortstop and third base. Silva did field the ball but the throw was late. The Gators took a 3-2 lead to the bottom of the ninth, with the Horned Frogs down to their last strike Brayden Taylor, who led the team in home runs, gave one a ride but Florida centerfielder caught the flyball moments before colliding with the wall. The Gators will make their third appearance in the championship series, they won it all in 2017.

