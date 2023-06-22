CWS 2023: LSU forces a winner take all tomorrow night, Florida advances to the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There will be baseball Thursday night at Charles Schwab Field. LSU beat Wake Forest 5-2 forcing a winner take all game tomorrow night. The winner will play for the national championship, the loser will head home.

The Tigers took control of this game thanks to a Cade Beloso three-run home run in the third inning. It broke a 2-2 tie and turned out to be the final runs of the game.

In the first game of the day Florida beat TCU 3-2 advancing to the championship series Saturday. The Gators jumped out to an early lead with a Josh Rivera two-run home run in the top of the first inning. TCU came back with a run in the bottom half and eventually tied the game at two in the bottom of the eighth. Anthony Silva drove in that run with a double to the warning track in left field.

Florida though reclaimed the lead in the top of the ninth inning, with a two-out infield single. With a runner at third base, Cade Kurland hit a ground ball deep in the hole between shortstop and third base. Silva did field the ball but the throw was late. The Gators took a 3-2 lead to the bottom of the ninth, with the Horned Frogs down to their last strike Brayden Taylor, who led the team in home runs, gave one a ride but Florida centerfielder caught the flyball moments before colliding with the wall. The Gators will make their third appearance in the championship series, they won it all in 2017.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.