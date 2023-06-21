Tropical Storm Bret tracking towards islands in Lesser Antilles

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tropical Storm Bret is expected to make landfall Thursday afternoon and Thursday night across several islands in the Lesser Antilles as it tracks westward as a strong tropical storm.

Bret may strengthen slightly during the next day or so, and is expected to weaken as it reaches the eastern Caribbean Sea. Last recorded wind speeds reached 60 mph as of Wednesday morning.

A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for St. Lucia and a Tropical Storm watch remains in effect for Barbados, Dominica, Martinique, and with more watches and warnings expected later today for other islands in the Lesser Antilles.

Biggest risks include heavy rainfall, strong winds, and dangerous storm surge along the coast. It is too early to determine the exact location and magnitude of where these hazards may occur.

