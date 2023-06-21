We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Tropical Storm Bret tracking towards islands in Lesser Antilles

Tropical Storm Bret
Tropical Storm Bret(WOWT)
By Jade Steffens
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tropical Storm Bret is expected to make landfall Thursday afternoon and Thursday night across several islands in the Lesser Antilles as it tracks westward as a strong tropical storm.

Bret may strengthen slightly during the next day or so, and is expected to weaken as it reaches the eastern Caribbean Sea. Last recorded wind speeds reached 60 mph as of Wednesday morning.

A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for St. Lucia and a Tropical Storm watch remains in effect for Barbados, Dominica, Martinique, and with more watches and warnings expected later today for other islands in the Lesser Antilles.

Biggest risks include heavy rainfall, strong winds, and dangerous storm surge along the coast. It is too early to determine the exact location and magnitude of where these hazards may occur.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 3 hurt in northwest Omaha crash
Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
Southwest Omaha pool damaged, robbed during break-in
Country star, multi-genre band making stops in Omaha
A Spirit Airlines plane made an emergency landing at the Lincoln Municipal Airport, June 19,...
Spirit Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Lincoln Airport

Latest News

Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Sat 6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Saturday
Wednesday Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Widespread highs in the 90s again Wednesday