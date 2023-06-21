We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Tostitos dip recalled due to undeclared milk ingredient that could cause allergic reaction

Frito-Lay recalled a Tostitos salsa dip for a milk ingredient not featured in the nutritional...
Frito-Lay recalled a Tostitos salsa dip for a milk ingredient not featured in the nutritional information that could cause allergic reactions in some consumers.(Frito-Lay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A voluntary recall was issued by Frito-Lay for a type of Tostitos dip that might contain an undeclared milk allergen.

The food company said the front of the 15 oz. jars containing Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dips are correctly labeled as “Tostitos Avocado Salsa,” but the back of the jar is mislabeled with the nutritional information of another product and the allergen milk is not declared on that label.

The recalled dip has a barcode ending in 05597 and an expiration date of Nov. 2 or Nov. 3, 2023 on the jar’s upper rim.

Frito-Lay recalled a Tostitos salsa dip for a milk ingredient not featured in the nutritional...
Frito-Lay recalled a Tostitos salsa dip for a milk ingredient not featured in the nutritional information that could cause allergic reactions in some consumers.(Frito-Lay)

Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious allergic reaction if they eat the dip, the company said.

The recalled Tostitos dip was distributed nationwide at retail stores and online. Customers would have been able to buy these Tostito dips as early as April 5 of this year.

No allergic reactions to the product have yet been reported, but anyone who may be allergic should not consume the dip and get rid of it immediately.

Frito-Lay said none of its other products have been recalled.

Anyone who may have bought the recalled Tostitos dip is asked to call Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CST Monday through Friday.

More information can be found at the U.S. Food & Drug Administration website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 3 hurt in northwest Omaha crash
Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
Country star, multi-genre band making stops in Omaha
Southwest Omaha pool damaged, robbed during break-in
A Spirit Airlines plane made an emergency landing at the Lincoln Municipal Airport, June 19,...
Spirit Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Lincoln Airport

Latest News

Many out Wednesday, June 21, 2023, were working to stay cool on the first day of summer.
First day of summer: Some enjoy, others cope
The Omaha Star is Nebraska's only black-owned newspaper.
Omaha Star publisher purchases paper
A 38-year-old was killed as the result of a Tuesday afternoon crash involving two vehicles west...
Omaha Police identify woman killed in fatal crash Tuesday
The program will talk weekly with third-, fourth-, and fifth-graders about health-related...
Nebraska hospital system launching careers program
Austin Petersen was arrested after he was release from the hospital following a shooting over...
BREAKING: Suspect in Omaha street racer shooting booked into jail